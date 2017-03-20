10 surprising objects that musicians fanatically collect

At first, Stephen Morris had wanted to buy a vintage car until his wife Gillian - also a member of New Order - made it clear she was unmoved by his petrolhead fantasy. But the drummer soon spotted another advert that made him forget his previous interest in an old Bristol 401 automobile. "Two weeks later I saw someone selling a tank, and I said, 'Maybe I’ll get a tank instead,'" he told Electronic Beats. "And she said, 'Yeah, get a tank.' So I ended up buying a tank!"

His collection of military vehicles includes the FV433 Abbot SPG (self-propelled gun). Discussing its appeal with the Quietus, he said: "Most people, when they buy a tank, usually get one of these. It's the big gun, I think, that attracts them to it - it was a plus-point for me."

Morris is also a keen collector of sci-fi memorabilia, and is said to have life-sized replicas of Doctor Who baddies the Daleks and the Cybermen in his collection.