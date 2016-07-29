11 song lyrics you probably won't understand if you're under 30

Pop music, like Pop Art, was designed to be expendable. In February 1964, Newsweek predicted that the The Beatles would probably "fade away". But pop has proved to be remarkably durable, with a good song outlasting much of the other cultural ephemera of its time.

Pop music should mirror the society in which it's made, although throughout the last 60 years, society has changed rapidly, meaning what is au courant today may be obsolete tomorrow. Occasionally, you'll catch a line in one of your favourite songs that suddenly seems terribly anachronistic. Most millennials could probably hum Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl, but might be left wondering what the hell a "transistor radio" is. And turn off the jukebox, Adam Ant? We would, if anywhere still had jukeboxes rather than infinite streaming playlists.

Here are 11 more examples of tracks where attempts to capture the spirit of the times have been left looking a bit old hat.

