40 years on: 6 things you possibly didn't know about Marc Bolan

Marc Bolan, born Mark Feld in Hackney, London, always knew he was going to be a pop star, even when he was kid. He was fascinated by early rock'n'roll stars like Eddie Cochran, Little Richard and Elvis and says in the film, "I always knew I was different - right from the start, right from the moment I was born. When I was younger, I certainly thought I was a kind of superior being."

Later, like Bowie, he became a master of reinvention - he was first a mod, then a hippyish singer-songwriter, before coming into full bloom as a glittering glam rock superstar. But we find out here that Marc's desire to invent characters for himself started far earlier - when he was a child. His brother, Harry, says: "If Marc knew he was going to be in trouble - if someone picked on him - he'd take on a character that was stronger than the guy who was having a go at him. The character he would use for this bravado was Mighty Joe Young [from the 1949 fantasy film of the same name]. He dealt with life in his own mind."