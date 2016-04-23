6 things Ramones brought back from the dead

Forty years ago today, the eponymous debut album from Ramones first appeared in record shop racks. Compared to the colourful, artistic gatefold sleeves all around, it looked cheap, grubby and monochrome; the band looked like they'd do you over for your loose change and then dance off, West Side Story-style and their song titles were all juvenile and bleak. Who could resist?

They also formed their own cartoon universe out of things nobody cared about in the mid-70s. Here are just a few of the recycled items in their impregnable wall of trash.