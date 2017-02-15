6 times pop stars were sued by their own fans

We're familiar with stories of litigious rock'n'rollers. Lawsuits between band members are rife, as are disputes with managers over contract details and claims from other musicians about supposed lifted melodies or riffs.

It can be a legal minefield out there for your average pop star and, to make matters worse, they sometimes have to contend with cases being filed by their own fans. Concert audiences often bear knocks and bruises from a rowdy gig as a point of pride, but not always. Serious collateral damage can result in lawsuits, as can trying promotional lipstick, laying purple monogrammed carpet and believing in the undead...

