Fantasy XI: Songs about footballers for each position on the field

Definitely the strangest story in this list concerns a song by a British couple Alan & Denise, whose single Rummenigge - inspired by the German footballer Karl-Heinz - got to No.43 in the German charts in 1983. They wrote the song after watching a friendly at Wembley between England and Germany in 1982 that saw the visitors triumph 2-1 thanks to a wonder goal from Karl-Heinz.

The song is mainly memorable thanks to a lyric about the Bayern Munich winger's "sexy knees". German national news network N-TV contacted Alan & Denise a couple of years ago in celebration of the player's 60th birthday. When asked who came up with the lyric about the sexy knees Alan said, "That was me. I'm a little bit crazy, you know."

The pair even met Rummenigge in a hotel in Dusseldorf at the time they were storming the German charts. "He was so friendly to us," said Denise. "It's true, the first time he heard the song he wasn't sure if we were taking the rise, but after hearing it a few times he liked it. We said, 'Yeah, the song is funny, but we also appreciate you as a footballer; it's a very sweet pop song.' Then we had a right laugh."

Their follow-up about 'Der Kaiser', Franz Beckenbauer, completely tanked.