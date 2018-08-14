6 times music critics got things completely wrong

The first review in German periodical Allgemeine Musikalische Zeitung said it was "all but impossible to pronounce judgement upon all of these works after a single first hearing, particularly since we are dealing with the works of Beethoven, so many of which were performed one after another, and which were mostly so grand and so long... The concert must be called unsatisfactory in every respect".

However, it didn't take long for the pieces, which included his Piano Concerto No 4 and Symphony No 6, to find acclaim. Regarding the fifth symphony, in 1810 the German critic ETA Hoffmann wrote two anonymous newspaper articles, proclaiming that it "opens up to us the kingdom of the gigantic and the immeasurable" and "moves the lever controlling horror, fear, dread, pain, and awakens the infinite longing that is the essence of Romanticism". Since then, the huge, gutsy symphony has been doing just fine.