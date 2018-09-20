6 of the world's most extreme choirs

It's not easy to start a choir, particularly working within the fields of classical or gospel music. You get a bunch of people together, they all have to be able to sing in rhythmic unison while conjuring up ecstatic harmonies. Or work in a few fiendish counterpoint melodies that swoop around the main refrain.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Some choirs sidestep difficulties by lowering their quality control, some avoid the issue of auditioning by bringing in far too many members to count, while others dispense with melodies altogether.

BBC Music Day is about to celebrate choirs of all sorts, with 40 diverse choral performances at 40 different train stations across the UK for 40 BBC local radio stations, on Friday 28 September. So, as a taster, here's a tribute to the many unorthodox uses of the human voice.