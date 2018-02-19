8 of the luckiest finds in music

Above is the cover for Peter Frampton's 1976 double live album Frampton Comes Alive! - a No.1 record in the US that made the British rocker's name and has now gone eight-times platinum. And on that cover you can see the neck of a black 1954 Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar, colloquially known as a 'Black Beauty'.

In 1980, tragedy struck. A cargo plane crashed on takeoff in Venezuela, on route to Panama, where Frampton was due to perform. Three people were killed and all of Frampton's guitars, including his cherished Les Paul, were thought to have been destroyed. However, decades later it transpired that the Les Paul has been plucked from the wreckage and sold to a musician on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao.

According to a 2012 New York Times story, "The guitar was returned to Mr. Frampton in Nashville after a two-year negotiation involving the local musician who had the guitar, a customs agent who repairs guitars in his spare time, a diehard Frampton fan in the Netherlands and the head of the island's tourist board."

"For 30 years, it didn't exist - it went up in a puff of smoke as far as I was concerned," Frampton said. "It's all I ever used for 10 years. That was it. That was part of me."

And Frampton's Les Paul is not the only 'Black Beauty' to have been found and returned to a famous owner in recent years. In 2016, Guitar Player reported that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page was reunited with 1960 version of the same guitar, 46 years after it was stolen from an airport when the band were on tour in 1970.