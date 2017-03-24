10 musicians who said the sweetest things about their mums

Skepta really loves his mum, which, as the below tweet proves, makes touring difficult.

"Me without mum is like cornflakes without the milk," he also confessed on his track Sweet Mother in 2007. And if that wasn't sweet enough, who could forget his heart-melting tribute to his ma at the 2016 Mercury Prize ceremony (during what was already the most touching and infectiously joyous award acceptance of all time). After thanking a long list of people, Skepta saves the most important until last: "My mum and dad and all my friends' mums and dads because they made us, they gave us that voice in our heads that's talking to keep us in line and keep us in check."

Skepta also recently told The Fader that his mum had inspired him at a young age by telling him that there was no god, and that he had to make his legacy here on earth. "My mum was like, 'Look man, you're alive. Really appreciate your life and go for it. Anything you want to do now, you better do it now. It's not like Patrick Swayze. You ain't going to die then fly up and get a chance to look back at what you've done… I think that that gave me the power to always want to do now."