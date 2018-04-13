10 of the weirdest song titles, and the stories behind them

Dave Grohl is an upbeat kinda guy, and he wrote Cheer Up Boys as an upbeat pop song to contrast with some of the darker elements of the sixth Foo Fighters album Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace. He told MTV: "The title has nothing to do with the song. It's placed right in the middle of the record, where there's a lot of dark stuff. It's a pretty heavy record. We have a couple bummer tunes. I felt the album needed something to sit in the centre and balance it. So we had this lighthearted song, and I called it Cheer Up Boys (Your Make-Up Is Running) because it seemed like a little ray of hope in the middle of all this despair."

But it was released during the explosion of guyliner-wearing emo bands in the mid-00s, which did lead to speculation that grinning Dave was having a pop at My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. And while that wasn't the original intention, emo is not a tag Dave has any particular affinity with: "I have a funny relationship with emo. I'm from Washington DC, and in the mid-80s, the hardcore scene changed from what it was - Bad Brains and Minor Threat - to a bunch of new bands like Rites of Spring... Everyone started labeling it emo-core. I'd never heard anything like it, and it was a really emotional experience. But in DC, we all hated that emo-core tag."