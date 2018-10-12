The unexpected origins of music's most well-used terms

Date of origin: 1912

Place of origin: Portland, Oregon

The story: The name jazz most likely came from the way musicians took the music of 19th century marching bands and changed the rhythm and phrasing of the tunes - jazzing them up, essentially. The word is probably derived from an archaic term jasm, meaning spirit or verve. Lexicographers believe jasm is a derivation of a rather similar word, but used more wholesomely to describe people with a lot of dynamism.



It's the kind of quality beloved of sports writers, and so jazz was first used in print in the sports pages of Californian newspapers around 1912-3 to describe baseball players who showed a lot of nerve. A couple of years later, that ebullient energy was applied for the first time to the bubbling new music that came out of New Orleans, although it took a while for the spelling to become clear, as references to "jas" and "jass" bands bubbled through the music writing of the late 1910s.

However, there was a twist: in New Orleans itself, the term jass was considered impolite, and may even have referred to a woman's backside. Musician Eubie Blake told National Public Radio: "When Broadway picked it up, they called it 'J-A-Z-Z.' It wasn't called that. It was spelled 'J-A-S-S.' That was dirty, and if you knew what it was, you wouldn't say it in front of ladies."