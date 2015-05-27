7 reasons why Skepta is on the brink of a major breakthrough

First, Skepta cut a remix of his 2014 hit That’s Not Me (featuring his brother JME) with New York rap crew Rat King. Next, on Used To from his recent mixtape, If You’re Reading This It's Too Late, Drake cheekily stole a line from the track and credited Skepta as an influence in the album notes, while also bigging him up in a series of Instagram posts. Then in March, shortly after The Brits, Skepta told Phil Taggart (at 1:41 above) that he’d been in the studio with Kanye. Imagine if Skepta ends up on Kanye’s new album; it’d be HUGE. A collaboration with either Kanye or Drake may even be released before that - Skepta’s been talking up a “big rapper” appearing on a Shutdown remix.