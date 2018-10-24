9 powerful examples of pop star fan art from social media

Pop fandom can act as an incredible spur to creativity. Fan artists of hugely different levels of expertise will patiently sit and make countless devotional images of their favourite performers until they get one good enough to post online.

And if they get it right enough, they could even end up designing some artwork for the stars themselves, as happened to 17-year-old fan @pezthirlou_ when her illustration of Little Mix became the cover of their single Power.