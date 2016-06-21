Introducing

BBC Introducing at T in the Park 2016

In July the BBC Introducing stage returns to Strathallan Castle in Scotland, ready to showcase the finest emerging UK bands at the legendary T in the Park festival. Over the years the stage has hosted breakthrough performances from the likes of Slaves and George Ezra. Take a look through the 2016 line-up and discover some festival headliners of the future...

Saturday 9th July

The Van T's

Be Charlotte

HQFU

Making Monsters

CherryShoes

Cabbage

Draper

The Night Café

The Mirror Trap

Sunday 10th July

ISLE

Lucia Fontaine

Womps

Man Of Moon

Elle Watson

JNCTRE

Shiners

Matt Wills

Corey Bowen

Fenne Lily

Check out the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th July at T in the Park. If you can't make it to the festival we'll have highlights from every act online the week following the festival. You can watch clips from the BBC Introducing stage in 2015 here.

