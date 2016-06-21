BBC Introducing at T in the Park 2016

In July the BBC Introducing stage returns to Strathallan Castle in Scotland, ready to showcase the finest emerging UK bands at the legendary T in the Park festival. Over the years the stage has hosted breakthrough performances from the likes of Slaves and George Ezra. Take a look through the 2016 line-up and discover some festival headliners of the future...
Saturday 9th July
The Van T's
Be Charlotte
HQFU
Making Monsters
CherryShoes
Cabbage
Draper
The Night Café
The Mirror Trap
Sunday 10th July
ISLE
Lucia Fontaine
Womps
Man Of Moon
Elle Watson
JNCTRE
Shiners
Matt Wills
Corey Bowen
Fenne Lily
Check out the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th July at T in the Park. If you can't make it to the festival we'll have highlights from every act online the week following the festival. You can watch clips from the BBC Introducing stage in 2015 here.