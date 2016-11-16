Too much information! 7 times Robbie Williams over-shared and we loved it

The BBC Music Awards are in their third year this year, and 2016's lineup may be the finest yet. The show takes place at ExCel London and will be shown live on 12 December. Performers include Craig David, Emeli Sandé, Kaiser Chiefs, Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson, The 1975 and one infamous cheeky chappy from Stoke-on-Trent who you might have heard of.

Robbie Williams needs no introduction, but we'll give him one anyway. He's sold 75m albums (and that's before you consider how many he shifted with Take That) and he holds the record for most No. 1 albums by a British solo artist (overtaking David Bowie).

But perhaps the thing we love him most for is his candour. While many of today's pop elite are as guarded as the most maddeningly obfuscating politicians, Rob likes to get it out in the open, no matter how personal or embarrassing it might be for all concerned. Here are seven fine examples of Robert Peter Williams oversharing in his own inimitable way.

