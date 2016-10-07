Autumn blues: snuggle up on the sofa with these 7 music films currently on iPlayer

All music journalists know that it's near-impossible to get a bad interview out of Liam or Noel, so this new film does the sensible thing - stands out the way and lets Oasis tell their own story in a string of priceless soundbites. They're interspersed with great performances on Top of the Pops and BBC News clips, which include Jeremy Vine, then a Newsnight journalist, doorstepping Liam. At one point we even witness Jeremy Paxman being forced to report Oasis news, through gritted teeth: "Mr Gallagher says that he can't find a new home while 'trying to perform to silly Yanks'. He also has a sore throat."

Available: until 30 October

