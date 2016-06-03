BBC Music Day

BBC Music Day from Stormont

Colin Murray and guests got to Stormont early to enjoy the sunshine and get ready for the evening of music

Colin enjoys the sunshine on the steps of Stormont with Nathan Carter

Gavin James warms up his vocal chords before the evening concert

Kaz Hawkins, Nathan Carter and Gavin James waiting to be let into Stormont

The evening's performance started with a live link up to The One Show

Wonder what Gavin said. It must have been funny

The Ulster Orchestra performed the Game Of Thrones theme tune

A full choir accompanied the orchestra

And traditional music got a look in too with the harp and pipes

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from