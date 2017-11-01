10 incredible moments from the latest series of Jools

It's been a big year for Later... with Jools Holland. The show celebrated its 25th anniversary with a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall and we also enjoyed a fond look back at many of the greats who have appeared on the programme since 1992 in The A-Z of Later... with Jools Holland: From Adele to ZZ Top.
Come 26 September, it was business as usual with the start of what would become a superb Series 51. Didn't catch all the action? Here's a round-up...
Liam Gallagher - Wall of Glass
It's good to have him back, eh? Liam Gallagher opened the series with a stellar performance of Wall of Glass, the first single to come off his then-forthcoming debut solo album, As You Were. When it was released a week later it shot up the album chart to No.1, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. As you were, indeed.
Jorja Smith - Blue Lights
Jorja Smith began the year coming fourth on the BBC Sound of 2017 poll, appeared on two tracks on Drake's album More Life in March, performed at Later 25 then made her debut on Later... proper in September. Massive year, in other words, and it's just the beginning for this new super-talent, who's still only 20. She sang Blue Lights, the first song we heard from Jorja when she uploaded it in January 2016.
Josh Homme and Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age) - Villains of Circumstance
Villains of Circumstance is the closing track from Queens of the Stone Age's August-released seventh album, Villains, and the band's Josh Homme and Dean Fertita chose to play it on episode two backed by a string sextet. Bet you didn't see that coming. It sounded amazing, too, and reminded you what a good singing voice Josh has. Normally it's hidden behind their usual wall of heavy noise.
St. Vincent - New York
St. Vincent's cat suit wins outfit of the series and you'll also be hard pressed to find a more moving performance, too. New York is the lead single from her brilliant new fifth album, Masseduction, and it's an unusual one in her catalogue - a ballad, no guitar, lots of strings on the album version, but played here with just a piano. Gorgeous.
Kelela - LMK
That was St. Vincent's third Jools appearance; this was American RnB singer-songwriter Kelela's first, and what a debut it was. Her mixtape Cut 4 Me put her on the map in 2013 and she'd been working on her first album, the October-released Take Me Apart, ever since. It's one of best albums of the year and here's the lead single, LMK.
Beck - Devils Haircut
One from Beck's overflowing vault of classics - Devils Haircut from his much-loved 1996 album Odelay. Yes, that record really is 21 years old. On episode three, Beck also played Up All Night from his very poppy new album, Colours, which was produced by Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote and played most of the instruments on Adele's Hello.
Wolf Alice - Don't Delete the Kisses
Wolf Alice's second album Visions of a Life turned an already good band into one of the best in the country. They expanded their sonic palette, tried new ideas and it worked, not least on the excellent lead single Don't Delete the Kisses. They played it on Later... in a more stripped-back manner, and it sounded fantastic.
SZA - Normal Girl
Not unlike Kelela, neo-soul artist SZA also broke through with a mixtape - 2012's See.SZA.Run - then took her time to record her a debut album. But she's been busy in the meantime, writing songs for the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, and releasing an EP, Z, in 2014. Normal Girl is a standout track from Ctrl, which came out in June and it will definitely appear on many end-of-year best-album lists.
Hiromi - The Tom and Jerry Show
Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi last dazzled British ears when she stole the show at the Swing No End Prom in August. For her first-ever Jools performance, she played The Tom and Jerry Show from her 2003 debut album, Another Mind, and you really need to watch this clip more than once to get a sense of what's going on here - truly breathtaking virtuosic playing that's also very soulful.
Noel Gallagher - Holy Mountain
We're keeping the bickering Gallagher brothers apart on this list and leaving you with Noel pounding out his massive glam rock single Holy Mountain. It's a new sound for Gallagher Snr and his High Flying Birds inspired by working with maverick producer David Holmes on their upcoming third album, Who Built the Moon? All together now: "She fell! She fell! Right under my spell!"