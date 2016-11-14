7 massive albums that artists don't want you to hear

Just imagine it: you spend months carefully crafting songs, painstakingly recording them in the studio, obsessing over the artwork and packaging before finally releasing an album into the world… only to belatedly realise you're actually sick and tired of your own songs already. Or, worse still, you already knew while making it that it's nowhere near as good as you thought it might be.

For every thousandth artist who desperately tries to convince you that their latest record is their best, there's a handful who are eager to distance themselves from the turkeys in their back catalogue as quickly as possible.

Here are seven embarrassed bands and artists who wish they could turn back time.

[Warning: The BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites]