6 predictions about the future of music that were completely wrong

This is perhaps the most famous quote about the early years of The Beatles, and while it's definitely based on real events, it has perhaps been distorted by what happened next to such an extent that it looks far worse than it was intended to be.

The source of the quote is Beatles manager Brian Epstein, relaying the message he was given by Dick Rowe, head of Decca Records, on why they were not interested in signing the band in 1962. In Hunter Davies' authorised biography, The Beatles, Epstein remembered: "He told me they didn't like the sound. Groups of guitars were on the way out. I told him I was completely confident that these boys were going to be bigger than Elvis Presley."

To be fair to Mr Rowe, in 1962's pop charts "groups of guitars" meant The Shadows. No record label was interested in signing The Beatles at that time. The fact that his was the sole quote attributed to this fairly enormous misjudgment of the band's commercial potential by all the major London labels seems unfair. Then again, he did turn down the biggest group of all time.