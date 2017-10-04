6 wild music publicity stunts that almost happened

It's rare for any article about the legacy of MTV's Video Music Awards to ignore Britney Spears and Madonna's iconic 2003 performance, which culminated with the pair sharing a kiss (spare a thought for Christina Aguilera, who sang Like a Virgin with Britney, and kissed Madonna, too, but got comparably scant publicity). As NME reported, in his official biography Reveal, published last month, Robbie Williams claims that he got a similar offer from Morrissey, who wanted to duet with him at the Brit Awards on two conditions: "We sing one of his songs, which was great, it’s a song called I Like You. And at the end he wanted to kiss like Britney and Madonna. I was bang up for that. Kissing Morrissey! That would have been great. Because he's just got, like, a fiercely brilliant face. You know, watching the idolatry that surrounds him, thousands and thousands of straight men I think would sleep with Morrissey. And I might not sleep with Morrissey but I'd have a cuddle and a kiss."

Talking about why the planned performance never took place, meanwhile, the singer says: "I think he was probably maybe a bit bluffing. Maybe. But I wasn't. I'd have wrestled him to the floor. And dominated him… I think it might have been something that he considered that day, then quickly rescinded. Like he does."

Morrissey has never commented on Robbie's claims, although an assessment of the former Take That singer that he gave to the now-defunct music magazine Word was typically wry: "Personally I think that almost everything about Robbie Williams is fantastic… apart from the voice and the songs."