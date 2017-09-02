See the stars turn out for Stax

At some Proms, like Prom 65, you want to boogie. The Late Night Prom celebrated Stax Records, a truly legendary soul label that began life in 1957 as Satellite Records, changing its name to Stax in 1961, the same year its sister label Volt was established.

Originally based in Memphis, Tennessee, Stax was the South's gritty answer to Motown in Detroit and New York's Atlantic Records. In 1967, the Stax/Volt Revue first made it to the UK, and we took the labels' music to our hearts. This Prom, which featured an all-star cast of original Stax players, including Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper, and the cream of UK talent - Sir Tom Jones, Beverley Knight and others - marked 50 years since that storied tour.

Here's who walked on by, and what went down. But, first up, here's the Prom in three minutes: