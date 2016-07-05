10 of rock's greatest lost treasures

There aren't many musical instruments that truly attain iconic status, but Paul McCartney's left handed Höfner bass guitar is one of them. He first bought one in Hamburg in 1961, playing it through all the gruelling nights as The Beatles came together as a working unit, and on into the Cavern Club and their early recordings and British tours. He was given a newer version in 1964, so his original became a spare. He later had it resprayed, and it reappeared briefly when the band performed Revolution on David Frost's TV show in 1968, but it was stolen from the subsequent sessions for the Let It Be album and film, and has not been seen since.

And there's another valuable item of Macca lost property out there somewhere: the demo cassettes he made for the Wings album Band on the Run. As he recounts fully in this great BBC Radio 4 Mastertapes special (from 15 minutes in), Paul and his wife Linda were in Lagos, ready to start recording, and decided to walk back to their lodgings after a night out. A gang in a passing car pulled over and stole all of their possessions at knifepoint and the tapes went with them. He then had to remember his entire album from scratch.