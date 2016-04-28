The 10 most vicious songs about real people

As Beyoncé releases Lemonade, an entire album/movie project with possibly autobiographical lyrics that hint strongly at situations within her own marriage, (but which may also be elaborate play-acting on her part), we look at songs of bitterness and songs of disdain.

These are the songs you can only write about someone who has entirely let you down, someone that you may have trusted and who repaid that trust by shredding your self-confidence, stealing all your friends and then challenging you to do something about it.

Or someone who is just really, really annoying.

Note: by definition, these songs contain very offensive themes. Some too strong to be repeated here.