Revealed! The England squad's taste in music

Footballers and music don't always go well together, but there are plenty of serious music buffs in the beautiful game who have used songs to gee themselves up, or to help wind down after a stressful game.

Rio Ferdinand had his own record label, Gary Neville has appeared onstage with The Charlatans, Daniel Sturridge likes to rap battle, and Leighton Baines is close friends with mod mucker Miles Kane.

So what are the England team currently putting on their headphones? Let's find out. But, first of all, a message from Drizzy: