8 lessons David Bowie taught us

It always used to be like this: if you couldn't make up your mind about something, you'd ask yourself, "What would David Bowie do?"

How heartbreaking that we now need to ask, "What would David Bowie have done?" On 10 January, he died after an 18-month battle with cancer - just a few days after his 69th birthday and the release of a critically acclaimed 25th album, Blackstar.

His back catalogue, spanning half a century, is rivalled only by a handful (at best) of other pop and rock musicians. There's much he taught us about creativity and longevity.