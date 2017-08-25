6 cult heroes who inspired your favourite musicians

The dreamlike magical reality of Frida Kahlo's self-portraits came as a way of representing the brutal reality of her life, both in the physical limitations of her body - she had been affected by polio, and started painting after a bus crash left her seriously injured - and the political realities of post-revolutionary Mexico. BBC Radio 4's In Our Time describes the intense focus she developed: "She was so powerful and so self-confident it's almost as if it didn't matter if she had exhibitions. [She'd continue working, as if saying] 'I am going to paint, this is what I do.'"

Madonna is a huge fan, as is Florence Welch, who named her song What the Water Gave Me after a Kahlo painting, and told the Las Vegas Sun: "I love her style, and I think she captured so much strength and fragility in her portraits and the quandary of being feminine and mixing up these ideas of masculine and feminine and the real and the unreal and the pain. She was an amazing artist." Similarly, Chris Martin was inspired to name Coldplay's album Viva la Vida by her painting of the same name, depicting bright watermelons. He told Rolling Stone: "She went through a lot of pain, of course, and then she started a big painting in her house that said Viva la Vida; I just loved the boldness of it."