9 songs all Brits can relate to in summer

The British summer is supposedly a time when you can kick back, relax and enjoy yourself. Foreign beaches, music festivals and exciting sporting events all vie for your attention and business. But if we're honest, British summer time is also the source of many a niggly irritant that won't exactly be life-threatening, but will give you the opportunity to have an industrial-sized moan.

You know the kind of thing: defective air-conditioning on trains, residues of sand that get into places they shouldn't, and clandestine weavers burrowing in rock pools waiting to shoot a spine of poison up your unsuspecting foot. Here are nine songs that Brits enduring the summer months will surely be able to relate to...