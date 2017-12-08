BBC Music Introducing showcase at Winter Jazzfest 2018

For the first time, BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation teamed up to showcase new UK music at Winter Jazzfest 2018. The festival, based in New York, was originally created to present the latest and most cutting edge of jazz acts, and has become one of the genre's most definitive events.
On Wednesday 10 January BBC Radio 6 Music's Gilles Peterson presented an eclectic line-up of four vibrant new UK jazz artists:
“I’m honoured and excited to bring some of the most innovative young artists coming out of the fascinating UK scene to the spiritual home of jazz - New York” - Gilles Peterson
Gilles Peterson will be broadcasting coverage from Winter Jazzfest 2018 during his BBC Radio 6 Music show on Saturday 10th February 2018.
Find out more about the line-up...
Oscar Jerome
South London newcomer and Glastonbury Emerging Talent finalist, Oscar Jerome will showcase his deft skills as a vocalist and guitarist merging classic timeless sounds with a forward-thinking energy and lyricism.
Yazz Ahmed
From trumpet soloist and composer Yazz Ahmed people can expect an exuberant and inventive show that boldly pushes the boundaries of jazz with a psychedelic exploration of Arabic jazz.
Nubya Garcia
Saxophonist, composer and winner of Breakthrough Act of the Year at the 2017 Jazz FM Awards Nubya Garcia presents a thrilling brand of afro-tinged groove-based modal jazz.
The Comet Is Coming
Mercury nominated cosmic psych-jazz heroes The Comet Is Coming have built somewhat of a cult following on the UK live circuit. Headlining the evening, they promise a high octane performance in the spirit of space jazz behemoth Sun Ra.