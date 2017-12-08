BBC Music Introducing showcase at Winter Jazzfest 2018

For the first time, BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation teamed up to showcase new UK music at Winter Jazzfest 2018. The festival, based in New York, was originally created to present the latest and most cutting edge of jazz acts, and has become one of the genre's most definitive events.

On Wednesday 10 January BBC Radio 6 Music's Gilles Peterson presented an eclectic line-up of four vibrant new UK jazz artists:

“I’m honoured and excited to bring some of the most innovative young artists coming out of the fascinating UK scene to the spiritual home of jazz - New York” - Gilles Peterson

Gilles Peterson will be broadcasting coverage from Winter Jazzfest 2018 during his BBC Radio 6 Music show on Saturday 10th February 2018.