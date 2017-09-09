Last Night of the Proms: The biggest moments

And so the Proms end as they always do - with a huge party, and not just in London's Royal Albert Hall. Across the UK, music fans celebrated the end of a wonderful season with Proms in the Park concerts at Glasgow Green, Singleton Park in Swansea, Castle Coole in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, as well as in Hyde Park, over the road from the Royal Albert Hall.

Here are just a few of the biggest moments from an incredible night. But, first up, let's remind ourselves of what an exhilarating summer of music-making it's been...