The strangest tales from rock's most mythical hotels

Originally opened by singing cowboy Gene Autry, the Continental Hyatt House's prime position towards the eastern end of Sunset Strip made it handy for the rock clubs. It was its forgiving attitude towards excess, though, that made it a firm favourite with musicians. Little Richard lived at the hotel in the 80s and 90s, and Lemmy wrote the song Motorhead there while still a member of Hawkwind. Jim Morrison was moved to a back room after dangling out of the window over the Strip, while Spinal Tap were interviewed by the Hyatt pool in This Is Spinal Tap (the hotel also features in Cameron Crowe's film about a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone, Almost Famous).

The Riot House, as it became known (it was renamed the Hyatt on Sunset in 1976 and the Andaz West Hollywood in 2009) is perhaps the most notorious in a city full of hotels with a rock'n'roll reputation (despite keen competition from the Sunset Marquis, just around the corner, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers once cannonballed from the roof into the pool on a video shoot). And the band probably responsible for most of its legends are Led Zeppelin, who travelled with an accountant to tot up damages. They could have afforded a much more luxurious hotel, but preferred to rent out whole floors of the Hyatt and throw foam parties in the rooftop pool.

John Bonham rode his motorbikes down the hotel’s corridors, while Robert Plant allegedly shouted, "I am a golden god!" from one of the hotel's balconies (a scene repeated by character Russell Hammond in Almost Famous). They were also generous with their destruction: according to their tour manager Richard Cole in the documentary Sunset Strip, when a hotel employee told them how envious he was that they could smash the rooms up, they told him to pick a room of his choice, vent his frustrations to his heart's content and add it to their bill.