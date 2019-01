When you're singing along with an iconic song, fluffing the lyrics can be a disorienting experience, but it's very common. In fact the word mondegreen specifically refers to lyrics that people commonly mishear - from "she's got a chicken to ride" to "hold me closer, Tony Danza".

With that in mind, can you name the correct versions of these frequently (and comically) misheard lyrics?

[Warning: Third-party content may contain ads and flashing images]