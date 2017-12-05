What's it like to sing one song for seven hours straight?

My larynx was getting really high. I was literally having to force it down. I was choking myself

What was it like?

"Mental. I really strongly recommend that nobody ever does it. It's crazy. In a recital, I'd usually sing, like, 20, 25 pieces. And I counted I sang that 182 times."

You were keeping score?

"One of the pianists said you should treat it like playing a really long cricket innings, batting for a draw, then you've got the overs to break it up. So I was counting in sixes. And 182. It's nuts!"

Why was it so crazy?

"I was just so in my head for so much of it, trying to get my technique straight and survive. There was a bit about two-and-a-half hours in, when I was on the floor and half the notes weren't coming out. My larynx [voice box] was getting really high. It was under my throat. I was literally having to force it down. I was choking myself to force it downwards.

"You're supposed to sing with a relaxed larynx that sits low in your throat the whole time. And mine kept coming up. There was nothing I could do about it because I couldn't take five minutes off."

Was there anything you actually enjoyed about the experience?

"Oh, no, I loved it! It's Schubert - the piece is brilliant, a seminal work. I didn't get bored. There's more than enough in it to keep my imagination ticking over 180 times. It's not going to leave my head for two weeks, which is going to get annoying, but…"