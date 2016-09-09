Can you recognise these boyband veterans from how they look now?

Fame is a fickle mistress. One day you're the owner and operator of one of the most recognisable faces in the world, the next you're reduced to bellowing "don't you know who I am?" in order to get into your own nephew's christening. And pop fame is even more fleeting. So, here's a test.

On this page there are 10 photos, showing recent images of men who, in their prime, were boyband pop stars. Some still are, or have gone back for another go. But while most of the gents in this parade still maintain their youthful good looks, their names may have faded from public memory - just like the names of some of their hit singles - and others simply don't look quite the way they used to.

Hardcore pop fans of a certain vintage should have no trouble identifying almost everyone, but can you get them all? The answers are available at the bottom of the page.