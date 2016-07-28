How 6 female composers are pushing musical boundaries at this year's Proms

Lera Auerbach is one of those annoyingly brilliant polymaths. She's a composer, but also a successful concert pianist, poet, painter and sculptor. The drama in her biography - she defected from her native Russia to the US in 1991 aged 17 - is reflected in her music. There's a sense of fantasy, high romance and grand scale in her torrid churning strings and ringing fortissimos. Her compositions are full of musical imagination without straying too far from traditional forms and tonalities - a quality that has helped her become lauded in the States. This is music to get carried away with, rather than to dryly appreciate.

Despite all her extra-curricular interests, Auerbach's compositional output is prolific, totalling over 100 works. These include large-scale orchestral pieces and chamber music, lots of piano solos and string quartets, choral works and music for opera and ballet. Her Proms piece is a symphonic fantasy for solo violin, choir and orchestra called The Infant Minstrel and His Peculiar Menagerie. It's a musical nonsense poem featuring a travelling troubadour and a colourful array of characters including a flying pig. And, of course, Auerbach hasn't just written the music, but also the libretto. And she's made a book of illustrations. And a sculpture to go with it.

Prom 22: Ravel, Lera Auerbach and Debussy

