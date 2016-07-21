Play on! How Shakespeare inspired 400 years of music

It may have been four centuries since his death, but there’s no keeping that William Shakespeare down. In this anniversary year, there have been sightings of the master playwright everywhere from primetime TV, courtesy of Russell T. Davies’s crazily inventive A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to the British Library in London, which is currently hosting a major exhibition in his honour. Even Philomena Cunk has got in on the action, leaving no stone unturned in her quest to uncover the truth about whether the Swan of Avon really coined the word "ROFLcopter" (spoiler alert: almost certainly not).

Not to be outdone, this year's Proms are getting in on the action, with a special strand of concerts paying tribute to Shakespeare’s work. Here are six of the highlights, spanning four centuries of musical history. A good excuse to make like Puck and get yourself down there, or enjoy the festival in many other ways.