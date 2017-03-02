Six UK acts who smashed their US debuts with BBC Introducing

Music industry showcase events aren't exactly known for having electric atmospheres. Crowds tardily come and go as they try to tick bands off their lists, darting about town from one venue to another. Jack Garrat being Jack Garratt meant that this performance was a rare South by Southwest moment of spine tingling brilliance. Austin's intimate Latitude 30 venue was completely full, one in one out, banished tastemakers watched from the street outside and Jack just did his thing, blissfully ignorant to the cauldron of commotion he was creating.