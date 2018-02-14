7 of the saddest real-life stories in pop songs

Ed Sheeran wrote Supermarket Flowers for his mum, because her mother - his grandmother - was ill in hospital while he was recording the album that would become Divide. Ed later explained that he wanted to write a song from her perspective, a song which would not only encapsulate how his mother would be feeling, but also reveal a lot about his own feelings for both women.

Speaking to former Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe, he described the songwriting process as very straightforward: "She was one of the nicest women you'd ever meet and she was my mum's mum. It was written from my mum's point of view; it was choosing loads of specific things and then just finishing it as a song."

He then played it to his dad, who insisted he play it at the service, which was only attended by five people - just the closest family members - and was approached afterwards by his grandfather: "My grandfather just turned to me, he was like, 'you have to put that out, that has to go on the record'. It's such a good memory, that's why it’s ended up on there."