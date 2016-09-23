5 surprising acts Keith Richards rates and 5 he slates

BBC Four has invited Keith Richards to curate an entire weekend of programming, which begins this Friday, 23 September, at 7pm. Keith Richards' Lost Weekend is a hand-picked selection of television shows, cartoons, music clips and films (including The 39 Steps and I Walked with a Zombie), connected with segments from a specially filmed interview with Julien Temple (and a director's cut of his Keith documentary The Origin of the Species), in what is being billed as a rock 'n' roll mystery ride.

So, as a man with a clear sense of what he does and doesn't like (and a thrillingly sharp tongue at times), here's a brief taster of the musicians that have earned the great man's favour (and displeasure) over the years, starting with some of the modern artists, far outside the pantheon of blues masters Keith is most commonly heard to venerate, that he is happy to give the time of day: