11 pop stars who claim to have seen UFOs

Anyone who's listened to the wild music of Birmingham, Alabama avant-jazz afrofuturist Sun Ra - or the Sun Ra Arkestra who've been performing his music since he died in 1993 - will probably not be surprised by the UFO connection. What may surprise some, though, is that, while many of his players indulged, Sun Ra was clean-living.

"This boy was definitely out-to-lunch," Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton once said. "The same place I eat at."

Sun Ra often recounted his "space experiences" with journalists. In 1992 he related a ranty jeremiad to Mark Sinker at the Wire about the first experience he had with aliens: "I was told that they wanted me to go somewhere; that I had the type of mind that could do something to help the planet. I was going out, but it was a very dangerous journey. I had to have a procedure and a discipline; I had to go up there like that in order to prevent any part of my body from touching the outside, because I was going through time-zones, and if any part of my body touched the outside I couldn't get it back... I went up at terrific speed to another dimension, another planet."

He concluded by saying: "Anyway, they talked to me about this planet, and the way it was headed and what was going to happen to teenagers, and governments, and people. They said they wanted me to talk to them. And I said I wasn't interested."