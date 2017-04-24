Quiz: Can you name the follow-up singles by these one-hit wonders?

Most musicians would take having one hit over having no hits at all, even if it means singing that song at every gig forever. In this quiz, you can listen to the smash first then have a go at remembering the follow-up, which is a much harder task. And, just to be clear, we're defining one-hit wonder as a band or artist who are best-known for a single song. In some examples here, their next single dented the charts, then became lost to time. Or maybe not. See how many you can recall...

