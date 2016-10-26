7 things about music today that we never saw coming

All of the above proves that music formats never really die, but you have to wonder about the future of the humble mp3, given the sharp rise of streaming services over the past couple of years, whether by subscription (Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music) or across YouTube and Vevo. Apart from the reassurance of owning something that cannot be taken off the servers at the whim of the artist (Taylor Swift's music is currently still not on Spotify, for example), it's difficult to see what future music lovers will get out of mp3s that they can't get out of streaming.

Playlists can be downloaded to mobile devices, so a lack of data signal isn't a problem, and there are even smartphone/tablet apps that allow DJ-style music manipulation from streaming platforms. In 2006, sales of downloads passed the half-billion mark for the first time and then reached a peak moment in 2012, which was proclaimed by the Official Charts Company as the best-ever for singles sales. But the future of downloads seems doomed - sales have dropped off dramatically since 2012, making the mp3 a remarkably short-lived mainstream music format.