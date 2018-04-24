WATCH // The Blinders in session for BBC Music Introducing

"The band attempts to be in your face at all times..."

When you encounter a band that makes such a claim, you know you're in for a wild ride. Hailing from Doncaster but now to be found in Manchester, The Blinders are three guys who make more noise than they should be capable of. Each track is a visceral, howling trip that explodes with vigour. Sitting somewhere between punk and psychedelic rock, Thomas, Charlie and Matt's music is raw and energetic, performed with a confident, snarling attitude that really sets them apart. Strap yourself in and hit play on the videos below...

The Blinders have been supported by BBC Music Introducing in Manchester, BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield and BBC Radio 6 Music's Steve Lamacq.

