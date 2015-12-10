Top 10 Radio 1Xtra Fire In The Booth sessions of 2015

Bars that don't hit hard in the booth don't bring in hits on YouTube. Except sometimes they do, as we'll find out. These are the Top 10 Fire In The Booth sessions from 2015, calculated by combining YouTube plays on the Radio 1Xtra channel with plays on host Charlie Sloth's channel. Sure, those MCs who were in the booth earlier in the year have had more time to clock up views, but we reckon it's a pretty fair list nonetheless, and what a year it's been.

These videos contain very strong language, and adult themes throughout.