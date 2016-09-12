5 predictions in pop songs that were spot on, 5 that weren't

What the song predicted: The internet

In what year: 1972

Relay was a Pete Townshend-written, non-album single that The Who had a minor hit with in 1972. It's an interesting song, with lyrics that speak of some kind of all-powerful futuristic network, much like the internet: "Every single dream / Is wrapped up in the scheme / They all get carried on the relay."

Townshend hadn't plucked the idea out of fresh air - computer networks had been around for a while by 1972 - but to imagine the network as taking a control of our personal lives is nonetheless impressive, as is the concept of the project that Relay was written for: Lifehouse, a rock opera that Townshend planned for The Who as a follow-up to 1969's Tommy.

"It's a sort of futuristic fantasy, a bit of science-fiction," Townshend said. "It takes place in about 20 years, when everyone has been boarded up inside their houses and put in special garments called experience suits, through which the government feeds them programmes to keep them entertained. These suits are interconnected in a universal grid, a little like the modern internet, but combined with gas-company pipelines and cable-television-company wiring. The grid is operated by an imperious media conglomerate headed by a dictatorial figure called Jumbo who appears to be more powerful than the government that first appointed him."

The project was aborted at the time, but Townshend has continually returned to it over the years. As a flight of artistic fancy, it does seem very forward-thinking, but perhaps not as much as E. M. Forster's 1909 short novel The Machine Stops, which imagines a similar dystopian future and was likely to be an influence on Lifehouse.