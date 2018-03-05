7 British artists that are bigger abroad

News that Jessie J is currently competing in an X Factor-style reality TV singing competition in China blind-sided both the music press and many of her fans. We know Jessie well here, because of the hit singles she had in 2010/2011 (Do It Like a Dude, Price Tag, Domino) and for being a judge on a TV singing show (the first two series of The Voice), not a contestant.

But seasoned followers of Jessie's career will also know, as she said in an interview with Women's Health in 2016, that she's long been "sad" about her lack of recognition in the UK, despite her three albums going Top 5, and she's always sought to find fame overseas (2014's Bang Bang, with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj was a huge song in the US).

About entering China's Singer 2018, Jessie said: "There's nothing I can't do. That's how I feel in my heart. I'm turning 30 this year and I just think, why not? It's an experience I'll never forget and may never get again." And it may just prove to be the smartest move she's made in her career - she won the first round of the ongoing competition, giving her profile in a country of 1.4 billion people an enormous hike. Perhaps, it may turn out, she'll become famous in China like no British artist has been since Wham! became the first Western band to play there in 1985.