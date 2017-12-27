7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

In his appraisal of Who Built the Moon? by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Irish Times writer Ian Maleney compares rock music to a zombie still shuffling along - just about - before adding that the form doesn't get more "guileless" or "hollowed-out" than this. And that's just in the opening two paragraphs.

"We're talking about a middle-aged Manchester City fan whose last memorable contribution to his art appeared more than two decades ago," writes the reviewer. "There have been children born, raised, educated, employed and ruined in the years since Noel Gallagher last released a collection of music that meant anything to people. But, thanks to the regressive cultural time-warp in which we are all trapped, and thanks to the predictability of the British music press, he lingers."

It doesn't let up from there. Although Who Built The Moon? generally received four-star reviews, Maleney remains assured in tearing the album to pieces. Where others consider it Gallagher's best work post-Oasis, the writer sees a "meaningless spectacle" that feels awkward, childish, claustrophobic and lacking in any ingenuity or imagination. "There are musical gestures here that would be a cause of embarrassment if you heard them played by a gang of black-clad teenagers at a Saturday afternoon battle of the bands in a rural parish hall," he says at one point.

Gallagher proved to be a good sport - sharing the one-star review on Instagram and including it in an ad for the album that ran on TV, singling out the line "a dried up oasis of dross" and generating another bump of publicity for him in the process.