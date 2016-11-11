Black and British: iconic images of our music stars from the BBC archive

All month, the BBC are celebrating the black British experience with a series of programmes, Black and British, that of course includes music. On TV, for example, there's a special edition of Later... with Jools Holland on 13 November and in Roots, Reggae, Rebellion (11 November), Akala tells the story of how reggae conquered the world in the 1970s and had immense influence in the UK, which in turn threw out a slew of its own roots music bands.

Some of those bands are included in this gallery of musicians, pulled together from the extensive BBC archive. Some you'll know, some perhaps not, but all have played a significant part in the constantly evolving and rich history of pop music in the UK.