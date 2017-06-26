6 incredible artists who have never played Glastonbury - until now

NME truly nailed their colours to the mast on this booking, saying in March: Sorry Ed, Shaggy's going to deliver the biggest Glastonbury moment of 2017. Were they right? The It Wasn't Me and Oh Carolina singer certainly brought the nostalgia factor to the festival, and that's was certainly a winner, joining hugely successful sets in recent years from the likes of Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton. With 25 years in the game this year, Shaggy's mastered how to give the crowd what they want.